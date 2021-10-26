Expert Connections
“Fight the Flu” vaccine clinic held by Stephens County Health Department

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Health Department hosted “Fight the Flu,” a drive-thru flu shot clinic today.

The event was for individuals ages 9 and up, and was held thanks to vaccines provided by the Chickasaw Nation.

Interim Region 8 Director Chris Munn said it’s important to receive the flu vaccine, even during the COVID pandemic.

“Well every year as we’re coming up on flu season, it gets cold, it gets dry,” he said. “So we have to worry about all sorts of respiratory, viruses. It’s important to still take the flu shot. It does provide protection against the flu. You can’t get the flu from the flu virus. You may still get the flu, but your symptoms, and everything, should be greatly reduced.”

Officials at the event offered all of the COVID vaccines and boosters which are available.

They also want to remind residents that even if you are vaccinated, social distancing and sanatizing should always play a part in your quest to avoid the flu or COVID.

