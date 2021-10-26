First Alert Forecast | 10/26AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thunderstorms are expected to develop across western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas late Tuesday afternoon and then move east across the area during the evening and overnight hours. With an enhanced risk across most of western and central Oklahoma and all of western north Texas. All hazards are on the table including winds between 60-80 mph, and baseball size hail will be possible, especially in the enhanced risk area. There is also a low potential for tornadoes, mainly in the evening in western Oklahoma and western north Texas. Timing for tornadic activity is mainly from 6 PM Tuesday to 1 AM Wednesday. Give or take a few hours, storms could start as early as 7PM tonight before coming to an end near 4AM tomorrow.

With high pressure in control, plus south winds and pre-frontal warming, this will not only destabilize our atmosphere but also heat things up. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Southeast winds will pick up as our next system approaches. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low to mid 30s by the afternoon.

The potent system will exit tomorrow morning, so expect a few lingering showers and possibly some storms to linger. Many will start to see clearing by sunrise (7:50AM) tomorrow. Clouds will also move eastward in the wake of this system, so tomorrow afternoon will see mostly sunny skies. In wake of the system however, it will bring much cooler air and gusty northwest winds, meaning highs tomorrow will only rise into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s! Those winds will be around 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low 40s.

Gusty winds will persist into Thursday. Northwest winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the low 50s! Fire weather is a concern during these two days due to low relative humidity and gusty winds. It will be near-critical for western counties of Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.

As the upper-level system moves off, winds come Friday should start to subside. Only at 10 to 20mph out of the northwest. Skies will be sunny and highs will rise into the low 70s by Friday afternoon. Some good news, dry and seasonable weather is on tap for the weekend!

Models are hinting at another storm system arriving early to mid-next week. Uncertainty is high as this point with it being so far out.

