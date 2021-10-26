Great Plains Technology Center presents $100,000 scholarship to student

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC) presented student Raven Young with a $100,000 scholarship.

The GPTC Foundation announced their scholarship recipient for this year, inside the Business Development Center on the Great Plains campus this afternoon.

“Getting the scholarship was basically like winning the Super Bowl for me,” Young said. “It actually paid off my tuition, the rest of it, I was paying monthly fees. It’s actually a huge stress reliever because I was working two jobs to pay for it.”

The scholarship will pay all tuition and fees for as she finishes the program.

Buddy Green, the owner of Liberty National Bank, has been a supporter of public education in Lawton.

Green recently created the the scholarship program for Great Plains students, and are given in memory of his parents.

“I grew up here in Lawton, and I’ve seen what it’s done for other children who needed help and so I’ve been in that situation, so I figured it would be putting the money to good use,” he said.

Green said the scholarship is the best way to honor his parents, because it supports their idea of helping children.

