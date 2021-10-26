Kiowa Casino hosting career fair Wednesday

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Casino in Carnegie is hosting a career fair Wednesday.

The fair will be broken up into two sessions.

The first begins at 10 in the morning and goes until noon.

The second will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those who attend will learn about career opportunities in fields like hospitality, marketing, gaming, and security.

On the spot interview opportunities will be available for those who are interested.

As an added perk, attendees will take home Kiowa Casino swag and be entered to win a special door prize.

