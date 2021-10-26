Expert Connections
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center job fair takes place this week

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charles Gladney the administrator for Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center joined 7News to talk about their upcoming job fair this Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Lawton.

Center officials will be looking to hire numerous health care workers, including LPNs, CNAs and CMAs.

They offer paid time-off and health Insurance.

For more information call (580) 351-6511.

