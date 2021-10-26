Expert Connections
Lawton man sentenced in police chase case

Carlos Granados is found guilty on several charges after police chase.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who led authorities on a chase in 2019 has been sentenced.

Carlos Granados was found guilty on several charges, including endearing others while eluding police and driving under the influence.

In June of 2019, he led police on a chase after almost hitting an officer’s car on Sheridan Road. OHP took over the chase as it got onto Highway 7, where they used a pit maneuver to roll Granados into a ditch.

He was sentenced Monday to serve 10 years in prison, running concurrent with a conviction and sentence from 2015.

