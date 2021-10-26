Lawton man sentenced in police chase case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who led authorities on a chase in 2019 has been sentenced.

Carlos Granados was found guilty on several charges, including endearing others while eluding police and driving under the influence.

In June of 2019, he led police on a chase after almost hitting an officer’s car on Sheridan Road. OHP took over the chase as it got onto Highway 7, where they used a pit maneuver to roll Granados into a ditch.

He was sentenced Monday to serve 10 years in prison, running concurrent with a conviction and sentence from 2015.

