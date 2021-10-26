Lawton Police respond to car crash at 4th and Gore

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car was towed after a crash in Lawton Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10, Lawton Police were called to the crash at 4th and Gore.

According to police, a truck driving on 4th went through the intersection, hitting an SUV that was heading east.

No major injuries were reported in the crash, though the SUV had to be towed as a result.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.