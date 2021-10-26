Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools hosts Tech or Treat

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center (LRC) hosted a Tech or Treat event Tuesday featuring their Pre-Engineering and Performance Art students.

Students got all dressed up and held a Halloween parade to show off their newest projects.

The pre-engineering group had the chance to highlight their Clawbots, which were also dressed for the occasion.

While the Performance Art class got to show off their ghostly and gory make-up designs.

Advanced Art Teacher at LRC Scott Smith talked about why they chose to host the activity.

“What we are really trying to highlight is just some of the things that we do here at LRC,” he said. “So, if you are in techie type student, and you’re not sure what the next step is for you, well, maybe you might want to look into LRC and look into our TechED program.”

They hope the activity will allow new students a chance to check out what they do at LRC, while also helping current students to see the impact their projects have on the community.

