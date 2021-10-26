Man faces charges after found in stolen car

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after police said they found him in a stolen car.

Anthony Black is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing an Officer.

Police say that on Wednesday, Black was in a car that was confirmed stolen out of Oklahoma City.

As authorities arrested him, they said they found foils and cut straw with heroin residue on them.

Black also is reported to have given officers a fake name during his arrest.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

