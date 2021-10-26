Expert Connections
Man faces charges after found in stolen car

Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after police said they found him in a stolen car.

Anthony Black is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing an Officer.

Police say that on Wednesday, Black was in a car that was confirmed stolen out of Oklahoma City.

As authorities arrested him, they said they found foils and cut straw with heroin residue on them.

Black also is reported to have given officers a fake name during his arrest.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

