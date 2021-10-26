Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.

Senator John Michael Montgomery and Representative Marcus McEntire said there are several notable bills.

Senator Montgomery said House Bill 2873 deals with occupational licensing.

It would allow a licensed professional from another state to move to Oklahoma without the hassle of starting over with a new license.

“That’s a big issue especially here in Lawton. We got a lot of military families, and that’s really where a lot of this originated from. With military families, you have spouses or kids or whatever the case may be. Who come with that family and they have that license, and then they want to be able to work, get right back into the workforce,” Montgomery said.

House Bill 1006 would provide price transparency for medical patients.

It would require health care providers to publicize and annually update the costs of their services.

People would know what they’d be paying before they even make an appointment.

“It kind of pairs up a little bit with something that was federally required. For providers to start providing have much it cost for everything, regardless of what insurance company and they have to disclose that online. This kind of pairs along with that were we focus on the top 20 services that they provide for people,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery believes people need to know about Senate Bill 200 as well.

It updates the landlord-tenant agreement act, allowing a victim of domestic violence to break out of a lease agreement with a 30-day notice, and a copy of a protective order within 30 days of a violent incident.

Meanwhile, House Bill 1019 will put a cap on insulin prices saving people a lot of money.

“Roughly have the state is on some type of insulin program because of the high diabetes in our state. So, what it does is it caps a 30-day supply of insulin, you can only pay 30-dollars in co-pay nothing more. So, they can’t charge you more than 30-dollars and no more than 90-dollars in co-pay for a 90-day supply,” McEntire said.

Also, Senate Bill 320 is a medical parole bill that only goes into effect during a state emergency.

“We saw it with COVID where we had prisoners who were no violent offenders, close to ending their time, and who were susceptible to the coronavirus. We felt like we needed to get those types of folks out of the prison deal to keep them healthy. Now, these people are medically fragile folks and they are not violent, but they would still have to go through the pardon and parole board to get that medical parole,” McEntire said.

