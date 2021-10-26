Oklahoma City man arrested in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested for a alleged burglary out of Jackson County.

Investigators said Jeremy Bartlett forced his way into an apartment in Altus last week.

They said he broke a door and demanded money from the person inside.

Police soon found Bartlett and said as he was being arrested he reached down to his waistband before officers “quickly intervened.”

The man is charged with First Degree Burglary, Trespassing and Resisting an Officer.

His bond is set at $100,000.

