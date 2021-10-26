Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled to temporarily block a trio of abortion laws that were set to go into effect next week.

One of the laws would require all doctors who perform abortions to be board-qualified in gynecology -- while the other two place new restrictions on medication-induced abortions.

The court ruled 5 to 3 to block the laws. A previous trial already blocked a heartbeat bill, along with another bill that would have been effectively a ban on abortions in Oklahoma.

