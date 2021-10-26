Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Southwestern Medical Center to join new health system

Southwestern Medical Center is poised to join the new ScionHealth system.
Southwestern Medical Center is poised to join the new ScionHealth system.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is joining 17 other LifePoint Health hospitals to become part of a new national health system.

The new system will be called ScionHealth.

Currently, SWMC is part of LifePoint Health.

LifePoint earlier this year announced plans to acquire Kindred Healthcare.

As a result, the companies announced Tuesday their plan to create ScionHealth, which will consist of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospitals and associated sites of care.

Officials said leadership at SWMC will remain the same and all of their employees will transition to ScionHealth when the transition for the hospital is complete.

ScionHealth will be headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Officials expect the launch of ScionHealth to be finished by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Night - Timing of Storms and Impacts for Texoma
Carlos Granados is found guilty on several charges after police chase.
Lawton man sentenced in police chase case
Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Man faces charges after found in stolen car

Latest News

Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
This vehicle had to be towed after a crash Tuesday morning.
Lawton Police respond to car crash at 4th and Gore
There are currently 6,365 active cases of the virus across the state.
446 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season