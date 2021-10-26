Southwestern Medical Center to join new health system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is joining 17 other LifePoint Health hospitals to become part of a new national health system.

The new system will be called ScionHealth.

Currently, SWMC is part of LifePoint Health.

LifePoint earlier this year announced plans to acquire Kindred Healthcare.

As a result, the companies announced Tuesday their plan to create ScionHealth, which will consist of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospitals and associated sites of care.

Officials said leadership at SWMC will remain the same and all of their employees will transition to ScionHealth when the transition for the hospital is complete.

ScionHealth will be headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Officials expect the launch of ScionHealth to be finished by the end of the year.

