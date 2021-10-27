Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Bad hair day along with critical fire weather conditions tomorrow

Coolest air of the season arrives next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, gradual clearing with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest 20-30 mph.

On Thursday, a wind advisory will be in effect for all of Texoma with sustained winds out of the northwest at 25-30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Skies will be bright and sunny with highs topping out in the upper 60s. There will be critical fire weather conditions for most of Texoma with low relative humidity ranging anywhere from 15-20%.

The weather looks great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday evening, which is the designated day for trick-or-treating for residential neighborhoods in the City of Lawton although Halloween falls on Sunday this year.

Weak ridging will take place throughout the weekend allowing seasonal highs to top out in the low 70s. Another cold front will move through on Sunday before stalling south of the area early next week. Another blast of cool air will arrive bringing the coolest temperatures of the season by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There will be isentropic lift (warm moist air lifting over a cool air mass) that could produce rain for parts of Texoma.

