Altus mom raising awareness about an AVM rupture that almost took her son’s life

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An 8-year-old Altus boy is finally back home after spending four months in a hospital. The boy suffered a vein rupture in his brain, after a bicycle accident.

Back on June 30, Kuenia Cruz said her son Xavier was riding his bike around the neighborhood, when he took a tumble. He fell hands first, and hit his head in the process. Cruz says when he got up she could tell something was off.

“He was stumbling. He still has the strength to ride his bike back to me, but like my heart told me there was something wrong. I got a little bit closer to him, and I was like, what’s wrong with you. He’s like screaming my head hurt, my head hurt. I told my daughter to go get your grandma, and when I told her to go get your grandma. That’s when my mom was coming, and one of his eyes just shut, and he turned purple,” Cruz said.

He then stopped breathing, so his grandma started giving him CPR until an ambulance came.

Once they got to the hospital, doctors placed Xavier on a ventilator because he still wasn’t breaking on his own.

“I was like is he going to be okay, and they were like we still have to check him. The doctor came out and straight up told me he’s not going to make it. This is bad, I’m going to be straightforward with you. I’m not saying he’ll pass in 24-hours, but we don’t even know if he’ll make it to the city,” Cruz said.

Luckily, a few days later Xavier was still fighting, and they were able to get him up to Oklahoma City.

The family later learned that Xavier was born with Arteriovenous Malformation, which is an abnormal connection between arteries and veins, usually in the brain or spine.

“There are some signs for AVM, he didn’t have none, but I would like to have awareness for it. I don’t want anyone else to go through what we went through. Some signs are headaches; some signs are if you see your child with different markings. I’ve been looking into it, and it’s just so much,” Cruz said.

After lots of prayers, a few days later, Xavier started to improve, finally able to breathe on his own.

Cruz said the doctors were been impressed with his progress, saying what’s he’s accomplished in just four months would usually take a year.

“If you seen him from like where I seen him, you would say your child is somewhat getting back to normal. Your child is able to conversate with you a little bit, communicate with you he’s able to smile, move around a little bit. It’s a big improvement for us,” Cruz said.

Cruz said they are planning to go to California for treatment in the near future.

Her hope is that her son will live a normal life again, and that other families become more aware of AVM.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.