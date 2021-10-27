Expert Connections
Cache K-9 receives bullet proof vest

K-9 officer Nino to receive bulletproof vest.
K-9 officer Nino to receive bulletproof vest.(Cache Police Department)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache K-9 officer is getting some extra protection while on duty thanks to a charitable donation.

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s is donating a bullet-and stab-proof vest for K-9 Nino.

The vest is sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City and will be embroidered with the line, “This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale”.

Nino is expected to get his vest within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,000 vests across the country since its establishment in 2009.

