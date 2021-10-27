Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It was only a 0.4% increase, but that’s still surprising for a number that’s been going down each year of the 21st century.

It’s not known exactly why people are buying more cigarettes.

Some experts say more isolation and uncertainty increase the risk of substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reported more smokers are switching back to cigarettes due to new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

Cigarette maker Altria said it believes Americans are adding “nicotine occasions to their day.”

About 14% of adults in the U.S. smoke.

Wholesalers and retailers bought 203.7 billion cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.
Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1
Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Man faces charges after found in stolen car
Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Police arrest Jeremy Bartlett of Oklahoma City after alleged apartment break in.
Oklahoma City man arrested in Altus

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Disney and Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story called "Lightyear."
Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Pixar released the first trailer for "Lightyear" Wednesday.
Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'