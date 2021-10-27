Expert Connections
City of Lawton to construct new waterlines funded by developer

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality sent permits to the City of Lawton, approving plans to construct two new waterlines.

One line will serve the Storage Depot Waterline Extension and another will serve Airport Industrial Park Part 2 in Comanche County.

According to Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt, a developer is paying for the infrastructure projects to support a new development.

“It provides more fire suppression and it will support further industrial development. The lines can be extended into the other areas that are not currently at industry located in to support those industries when they come also,” Whisenhunt said.

It includes over 1,000 feet of 8-inch pipe for water distribution.

