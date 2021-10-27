City of Lawton to reconstruct water, sewer lines on Gore Boulevard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is one step closer to starting on the Gore Boulevard roadway widening project.

At Tuesday afternoon’s Lawton City Council meeting, council members approved plans for the reconstruction of water and sewerlines on Gore. It runs from 82nd to 67th St.

According to the Director of Engineering Joseph Painter, the lines are in conflict with the roadway and need to be moved.

“The waterline is in horrible condition. It’s broken a million times, so it needs to be replaced, so it’s a good project for the city,” Painter said. “It’s a win-win and this is the first thing we need to do is get it relocated, which is one of our requirements for the ODOT funding that we’re going to get. We have all the right away we need and as soon as we get our utilities relocated, we’ll be able to start the roadway project.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is paying for 80% of the project, while the city pays for the remainder. It’s a $1.6 million dollar project.

He expects construction to start at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.