Domestic Violence Awareness Month wraps up with Flowers on the Water event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the month of October wraps up, so does Marie Detty New Directions’ celebration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with their final event, Flowers on the Water.

On Thursday night, they are inviting the community to release flowers onto the water at Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park.

The flowers are in honor of both survivors of domestic violence, and those who lost their lives because of it.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., with the release of flowers.

