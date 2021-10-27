First Alert Forecast | 10/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re continuing to monitor storms as they move through Oklahoma and western north Texas. Strong winds continue to be the main concern (mainly gusts between 40 and 50mph). The main line will exit just a few hours after sunrise (7:50AM). This morning is starting off with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In wake of the showers and storms, breezy northwest winds will follow suit. Sustained winds will range from 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts during the afternoon will be into the 30s and 40s. A wind advisory is in effect from 10AM this morning til 7PM for the following counties: Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Foard, Wilbarger, Knox, Montague and Hardeman. Wind gusts in these areas could be up to 45mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Halloween/ outdoor decorations plus trashcans may blow around so try to secure them as best you can.

With the northwest winds and low relative humidity, elevated fire weather conditions are expected from 12PM to 6PM. Outdoor burning and activities that cause open sparks/ flames are discouraged. By the afternoon, look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be much cooler only topping out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Additionally, parts of the viewing area may see some wrap-around showers late this evening and overnight as the cut-off low begins to exit.

Thursday will be wicked windy and drier air will continue to filter in, resulting in critical fire weather conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30mph sustained. Anticipated gusts tomorrow afternoon will be into the 40s and 50s area wide! As the low pressure system some-what shifts east and high pressure settles in from the west, this provides a very tight pressure gradient resulting in such strong winds. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Daytime highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Friday, the low will finally start to move off and northwesterly winds should start to come down. It’ll be breezy, don’t get me wrong, but much better than Thursday! Northwest winds 10 to 20mph. Gusts only into mid to upper 20s. Ample sunshine is on tap for Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will be absolutely beautiful!! Plenty of sunshine on tap both days with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Saturday, winds will be light and southerly at 10 to 15mph. A mini disturbance will move in Saturday night/ Sunday morning, shifting winds to the northeast at 10 to 15mph by Sunday.

Weather guidance hints at our next big system moving in sometime early to mid next week, bringing low rain chances (possibly some snow for some) and cooler temperatures.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

