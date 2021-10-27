Expert Connections
Gender violence expert visits Fort Sill for seminar

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill hosted an educator and expert in gender violence today.

Jackson Katz is considered an expert in the field of gender violence and domestic violence prevention, and his teachings have been adopted by several organizations, including the U.S. military.

Fort Sill leadership was hoping to cash in on his years of experience, so they can be of better assistance when confronted with tough situations.

Basic Training cadre sat-in to learn how they can be better advocates.

“My focus of my work is how men can be strong leaders against men’s violence against women. Historically women have been at the forefront of this work, and continue to be so, but in the DOD or the United States Army or any number of settings,” he said. “But, really men’s leadership hasn’t been up to the task yet, and we have this ongoing problem, we have big problems actually, not just in the military, but in the world, but certainly in our society about sexual violence, domestic violence, and we need strong people, including strong men to forcefully start standing up and making it clear to each other, and young people who look up to leadership, that harassment, abuse and violence is just completely unacceptable.”

Katz said he hopes leaders will take his teachings as an inspiration, and apply those lessons-learned to real-world situations.

