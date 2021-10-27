Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick mom is fighting to keep her son’s killer in jail for his entire 10-year-sentence after he was released on Tuesday and then re-arrested.

Four years ago this month, Kinder ran a stop sign, hitting Barnard, who was riding a motorcycle on State Highway 5.

He even stopped to check on the Barnard, but left his body in flames, thinking he was dead.

Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to say Kinder would be released on Tuesday this week.

Shocked, Barnard immediately started reaching out to legislators and biker support groups to help her keep Kinder behind bars.

“I want Dakota to serve his time to teach him a lesson. He needs to be responsible for his actions,” Kim said. “He’s never been responsible for his last actions in the previous years to this point.”

When 7NEWS spoke to Tillman County District Attorney David Thomas this morning, he said his office sent a letter to the Department of Corrections objecting to Kinder’s release, on the grounds that the DOC didn’t notify his office in enough time to prepare a case against his release and that Kinder committed a violent crime.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections sent this statement to 7NEWS: “Inmate Kinder was released on a GPS ankle monitor pursuant to state statute. The day of his release, staff discovered that the District Attorney had sent an objection, but it had not been processed. Based on the totality of the circumstances, staff determined that the release was no longer appropriate and moved inmate Kinder to a Community Corrections Center when he reported to his probation officer. Notifications regarding his release were sent to appropriate parties.”

Susan Underwood from American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Oklahoma said the DOC needs to make an example out of Kinder to show them leaving the scene of a crash where a life is lost is not acceptable.

“If they let Mr. Kinder out after two years, it’s a good possibility that the other cases will take suit and the DOC will let them out as well and that’s not a good thing,” Underwood said. “That’s not a good thing because it does not teach these people to stop re-offending.”

Right now, ABATE is working to create legislation in Oklahoma in Dillon’s honor that will impose harsher punishments on drivers who do what Kinder did.

“If we make it where the time suits the crime, maybe it’ll make it stop so there won’t be as many,” Underwood said. “It affects pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists, even people in cars. The hit-and-runs that happen in this state and so it needs to change.”

Barnard said this has all made her re-live the experience of losing her son.

“He helped homeless people. He helped people out there because he cares but for him to get his life taken... I know he’s in heaven, but he should be with me,” Kim said.

Kinder is in the Lawton Community Correctional Facility.

His family declined to comment on this story until they touch base with their attorney. Thomas said they will fight any of Kinder’s efforts for release.

