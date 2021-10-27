Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Kiowa Casino Carnegie hosts two-session job fair

Kiowa Casino gives thousands of dollars through Hometown Heroes initiative
Kiowa Casino gives thousands of dollars through Hometown Heroes initiative
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino Carnegie’s career fair has started.

There will be two sessions of the fair which will help applicants discover new opportunities.

The minimum wage for these jobs is $12.57.

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity to meet and get to know our newest team members in person,” Chief

Operating Officer Jon Peters said. “Passionate difference-makers are what makes Kiowa Casino Carnegie a great

place to be.”

The first session begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 and runs until 12 p.m. The second session begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

will learn about current employment opportunities, including hospitality, marketing, gaming, security and more.

“We continue to be a leading employer in Caddo County because we know treating people like family makes all the

difference,” Peters said. “Many of our team members have been with us for over a decade, and we’re honored to

continue growing our team right here in Carnegie.”

Kiowa Casino Carnegie said job seekers are encouraged to bring two forms of identification to the fair and to dress appropriately.

Those who participate will also take home Kiowa Casino swag and be entered to win a door prize.

Kiowa Casino Verden and Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol are also hiring. To learn more about current openings or

to apply, visit kiowacasino.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Man faces charges after found in stolen car
Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.
Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1
Carlos Granados is found guilty on several charges after police chase.
Lawton man sentenced in police chase case

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 27th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 27th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 27th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 27th
A teacher in Snyder is one of 12 Teacher of the Year finalists in Oklahoma.
Snyder teacher finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year
A teacher in Snyder is one of 12 Teacher of the Year finalists in Oklahoma.
Snyder teacher finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year