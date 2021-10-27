Kiowa Casino Carnegie hosts two-session job fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino Carnegie’s career fair has started.

There will be two sessions of the fair which will help applicants discover new opportunities.

The minimum wage for these jobs is $12.57.

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity to meet and get to know our newest team members in person,” Chief

Operating Officer Jon Peters said. “Passionate difference-makers are what makes Kiowa Casino Carnegie a great

place to be.”

The first session begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 and runs until 12 p.m. The second session begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

will learn about current employment opportunities, including hospitality, marketing, gaming, security and more.

“We continue to be a leading employer in Caddo County because we know treating people like family makes all the

difference,” Peters said. “Many of our team members have been with us for over a decade, and we’re honored to

continue growing our team right here in Carnegie.”

Kiowa Casino Carnegie said job seekers are encouraged to bring two forms of identification to the fair and to dress appropriately.

Those who participate will also take home Kiowa Casino swag and be entered to win a door prize.

Kiowa Casino Verden and Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol are also hiring. To learn more about current openings or

to apply, visit kiowacasino.com/careers.

