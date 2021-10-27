Expert Connections
Lawton Community Theatre presents “The Last Five Years”

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins from the Lawton Community Theatre talked about their upcoming production of “The Last Five Years.”

The production is an intimate musical and runs this Thursday through Sunday.

The performance is for one weekend only, and will feature Petersen and Hankins reprising their roles of Jamie and Cathy.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20, but there is limited seating available.

Tickets can be purchased by going to the LCT website or by calling the theatre at 580-355-1600.

