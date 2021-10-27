Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation hosts annual luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation held their annual forecast luncheon Wednesday afternoon, so local businesses can be better prepared to succeed.

The event took place at Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center and was hosted by Chris Schwinden and Mark Snead.

Event-goers heard expert insight about the current condition of Lawton’s workforce, and problems that go along with running a business post-pandemic.

The results of a 4 to 5 month workforce study, centralized in Texoma, were also made public during the luncheon.

Business leaders also got up-to-date with upcoming opportunities across the area, as well as predictions for the year to come.

“It impacts it greatly. We have over 260 attendees this year, and they all work for some sort of business,” President of Lawton Economic Development Corporation Brad Cooksey said. “So they’ll be able to take this information and apply it to whatever business that they’re in. Workforce is a big hot topic right now, so this is all stuff that they can use to make plans for next year and beyond.”

Last years annual luncheon had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this year’s event went on, and it couldn’t have been made possible without more than a dozen sponsors stepping up.

“It would not be able to happen without our sponsorships, we have 18 sponsors this year,” he said. “And we’re extremely grateful for them, and it goes to show the community support in Economic development.“

To stay up to date with all future events hosted by LEDC visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.