Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 865 new cases of COVID-19

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 865 new cases from the Coronavirus Wednesday.

The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 800.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health, the provisional death count of COVID-19 is 11,251.

There are 6,337 active cases across the state with 51 being in southwest Oklahoma.

Here is a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 85
  • Caddo County: 52
  • Comanche County: 138
  • Cotton County: 18
  • Grady County: 84
  • Greer County: 6
  • Harmon County: 0
  • Jackson County: 55
  • Jefferson County: 6
  • Kiowa County: 8
  • Stephens County: 130
  • Tillman County: 7
  • Washita County: 43

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.
Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1
Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Man faces charges after found in stolen car
Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Police arrest Jeremy Bartlett of Oklahoma City after alleged apartment break in.
Oklahoma City man arrested in Altus

Latest News

Kiowa Casino gives thousands of dollars through Hometown Heroes initiative
Kiowa Casino Carnegie hosts two-session job fair
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 27th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 27th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 27th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 27th
A teacher in Snyder is one of 12 Teacher of the Year finalists in Oklahoma.
Snyder teacher finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year