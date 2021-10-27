Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 865 new cases of COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 865 new cases from the Coronavirus Wednesday.

The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 800.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health, the provisional death count of COVID-19 is 11,251.

There are 6,337 active cases across the state with 51 being in southwest Oklahoma.

Here is a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 85

Caddo County: 52

Comanche County: 138

Cotton County: 18

Grady County: 84

Greer County: 6

Harmon County: 0

Jackson County: 55

Jefferson County: 6

Kiowa County: 8

Stephens County: 130

Tillman County: 7

Washita County: 43

