Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 865 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 865 new cases from the Coronavirus Wednesday.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 800.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health, the provisional death count of COVID-19 is 11,251.
There are 6,337 active cases across the state with 51 being in southwest Oklahoma.
Here is a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:
- Beckham County: 85
- Caddo County: 52
- Comanche County: 138
- Cotton County: 18
- Grady County: 84
- Greer County: 6
- Harmon County: 0
- Jackson County: 55
- Jefferson County: 6
- Kiowa County: 8
- Stephens County: 130
- Tillman County: 7
- Washita County: 43
