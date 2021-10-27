Expert Connections
Snyder teacher finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SNYDER, Okla. (KSWO) - A teacher in Snyder is one of 12 Teacher of the Year finalists in Oklahoma.

Finalist Sheila Treadwell, is a pre-K teacher at Snyder Public Schools. In the announcement Treadwell says she wants her students to have fun learning, feel loved, be confident, take risks and have compassion for others. She goes on to say, “When this happens, I have made a huge impact on their learning.”

She’s the only southwest Oklahoma teacher that was named as a finalist this year. The 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced in March.

