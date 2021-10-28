7News First Alert Weather: A spooky, yet pleasant Halloween weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear and windy with winds out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with higher wind gusts. It will become chilly with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

On Friday, near critical fire weather conditions for the western half of Texoma and elevated for areas along and east of I-44. Low relative humidity will range anywhere from 15-30%. Skies will be bright and sunny with highs topping out near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

As the potent upper-level low continues moving eastward into the weekend winds will gradually relax and temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Trick-or-treating for the City of Lawton is Saturday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 pm, where temperatures will be in the low 60s. A cold front will through on Sunday morning and allow a slightly cooler Sunday afternoon.

The cold front will stall across Texas and warm and moist air will lift across the cool air mass in place creating more clouds and the chance for showers starting late Monday evening. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as another surge of cool air is force across the Southern Plains from a strong surface high pressure building across the Midwest.

