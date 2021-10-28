AMBUCS hosts Pancake Day
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Holcomb and Ronnie Eddins from the AMBUCS talk about their upcoming Pancake Day.
The 65th Annual AMBUCS Pancake Day will be Monday, Nov. 1 at Great Plains Coliseum.
The event runs from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Each plate will include eggs, bacon or sausage and pancakes.
Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the doors and children 4 and under are free.
There will be carry-out and pick-up available.
Tickets can be purchased at
