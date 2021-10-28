AMBUCS hosts Pancake Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Holcomb and Ronnie Eddins from the AMBUCS talk about their upcoming Pancake Day.

The 65th Annual AMBUCS Pancake Day will be Monday, Nov. 1 at Great Plains Coliseum.

The event runs from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Each plate will include eggs, bacon or sausage and pancakes.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the doors and children 4 and under are free.

There will be carry-out and pick-up available.

Tickets can be purchased at

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.