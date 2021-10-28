City Hall hosts Texas Roadhouse benefit for United Way
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton, in partnership with Texas Roadhouse will host its annual To-Go Slider Benefit in support of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma this Friday.
The event is being held in the lobby of City Hall from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A to-go plate is $5, and includes two sliders, a bag of chips and a bottle of water.
All proceeds go to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, which funds various nonprofits in the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
For more information, visit their website here.
