City Hall hosts Texas Roadhouse benefit for United Way

Texas Road House hosts benefit for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton, in partnership with Texas Roadhouse will host its annual To-Go Slider Benefit in support of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma this Friday.

The event is being held in the lobby of City Hall from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A to-go plate is $5, and includes two sliders, a bag of chips and a bottle of water.

All proceeds go to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, which funds various nonprofits in the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

For more information, visit their website here.

