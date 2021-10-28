Comanche Academy kicks off Halloween season

LAWTON, Okla. - The Comanche Academy held a trick-or-treat event at the Edith Kassanavoid Gordon Assisted Living Center today to kick off the Halloween weekend.

Pre-K through first grade had the opportunity to hang out with the Comanche tribal elders during the event.

They played games including ring toss, twister and other carnival games, then sang Comanche hymns for the elders.

With the COVID pandemic still in effect, this gave the elders a unique opportunity to spend time with the children in celebration of the festive holiday.

“It’s really important to me, our elder’s really enjoy the youth coming,” Assisted Living Center Administrator Jennifer Williams said. But I think it also gives the youth a chance to meet their elders. We’re honored to have the residents that we do. We do treat them like they’re our treasures, because they’re our Comanche treasures.”

Aside from Halloween, the Comanche elders would love for the community to pay a visit.

Those interested can contact the assisted living center by calling 580-699-3736.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.