Execution stays granted to two death row inmates

John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.
John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted execution stays to death row inmates Julius Jones and John Marion Grant.

Grant was set for execution on Thursday and Jones for Nov. 18.

A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays for death row inmates Julius Jones and John Marion Grant.

The court ruled that a federal district judge in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols.

The judge removed the five inmates because they did not select an alternative method of execution.

