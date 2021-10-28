Execution stays granted to two death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted execution stays to death row inmates Julius Jones and John Marion Grant.

Grant was set for execution on Thursday and Jones for Nov. 18.

A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays for death row inmates Julius Jones and John Marion Grant.

The court ruled that a federal district judge in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols.

The judge removed the five inmates because they did not select an alternative method of execution.

