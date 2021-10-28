First Alert Forecast | 10/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklaaahoma (and north Texas)... where the winds come sweeping down the Plains thanks to an upper-level low exiting! Here’s our current set up: High pressure is to our west and a strong low pressure is to our east. Texoma happens to be smushed right in the middle! The tight pressure gradient will result in northwest winds today 20 to 30mph with gust into the 40s, 50s and even the 60s this afternoon. Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Beckham counties are under a high wind warning until 7PM tonight. Everyone else is under a wind advisory also until 7PM. Gusts will be highest for counties under the warning. The strongest of winds will occur between 9AM-5PM. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles! People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

With the winds being so high plus the relative humidity being so low, any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Fire danger is critical today so outdoor burning is discouraged. This is in place from 10AM to 7PM for Childress, Cottle and King counties in Texas.

Those east of I-35 in the Sooner state are on the backside of the exiting low-pressure system. They are currently dealing with rain showers and cloud cover. for us here in SWOK & north Texas, as the system fully exits, we will see more sunshine and clearing skies. Highs will rise into the mid 60s north to low to mid 70s southwest.

Skies tonight will be mostly clear although winds for overnight standards will be relatively high. Temperatures by tomorrow morning, despite the extra mixing, will be able to drop into the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be breezy but not nearly as bad as today! Some breeziness will linger as winds will be at 10 to 20mph out of the northwest. Gusts will only reach the low 30s! Fire weather concerns will also linger with elevated conditions possible across much of the western half of Oklahoma and north Texas.

The weekend could not get better weather wise! Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with much lighter winds. Both days will be at 10 to 15mph. Saturday out of the south with north to northeasterly winds come Sunday. This as a dry front will move in late Saturday night/ early Sunday timeframe. Overall, this weekend looks beautiful and mostly sunny.

As next week rolls around, the weather pattern looks active. Another cold front will arrive and bring in low-end rain chances. There’s a lot of uncertainty with it being so far out but one thing that looks very certain is freezing temperatures. We’ll likely see patchy frost and light freezes across the area.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

