Halloween in downtown Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Library
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year the Wichita Falls Library is excited to be a part of the weekend festivities by keeping kids active and safe. Jana Hausburg library administrator said it’s important for the library to be a family friendly environment.

“We want to have a sense of normalcy as much as we can and having the library participate in that and bring a little bit of fun and joy. I think it’s very important in their childhood experience,” said Hausburg.

In addition she says the library loves kids and candy and find this very fitting. The downtown events takes places Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

