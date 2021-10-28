Numunu Staffing celebrates anniversary, relaunch

LAWTON, Okla. - Thursday, the Numunu Staffing celebrates their first year anniversary and Comanche Nation Enterprises relaunch.

The two organizations recognized their accomplishments in the past year, since appointing George “Comanche Boy” Tahdooahnippah acting CEO.

The mission for Numunu Staffing is to assist Comanche Nation and non-tribal members with employment opportunities.

And CNE is hoping to reorganize the forecast for next year, by creating new revenues that aren’t from the casino and put those profits back into the tribe.

