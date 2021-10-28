Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution

MCALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Inmate John Grant is being put to death in McAlester. This is Oklahoma’s first execution since 2015.

Just hours ago, the U.S. Supreme court overturned the stay of executions for both death row inmates Grant and Julius Jones.

Attorney General John O’Connor issued an appeal.

Grant, who was convicted for the 1998 murder of Gay Carter, will be the first execution since they were halted by the state due to a faulty execution in 2014.

The original stay on executions was issued by the Circuit Court of Appeals on October 10th.

Julius Jones, who was convicted for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, is now scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18.

