Wrap-Up from Last Night’s Storms

Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms moved through Texoma, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. This QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective System), commonly referred to as a squall line, started off as a discrete supercell southwest of King county in Texas along an eastward moving dry line. It then continued its base convection from where it first fired up, with the rest of the storm moving northeastward following strong southerly wind shear. This allowed for it to transition from a small supercell to a linear complex of storms stretching across northwest Texas. Strong wind flow behind a rapidly approaching cold front and an intense low-level jet caused this storm to move quickly northeast at 60 mph before merging into a cluster of storms. Damaging wind gusts seemed to be the threat that was more notable across northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma. A few storm reports include a destructive wind gust of 96 mph in Hackberry, and a recorded wind gusts of 72 mph in Medicine Mound. This was few of the many damaging wind gusts that we received during the event. Wind gusts for the QLCS as it moved into and across southwest Oklahoma was around 70-80 mph, forming the line of storms into a crescent-like shape called a bow-echo.

storm reports wind damage (KSWO)

Below is an image of minor wind damage that was caused from strong thunderstorms as they moved into the city of Duncan just before midnight.

millie harrelson storm damage duncan ok (KSWO)

At the leading edge of the QLCS there were indications of some low-level rotation as the storm approached I-35. As it entered Norman just after 12:30 am, an updated severe thunderstorm warning was issued and tagged with ‘a possible tornado’. On Wednesday evening, this tornado was confirmed to have touched down, creating a path around 5.5 miles long as it moved north from Norman to Oklahoma City. The damage assessment from this tornado registered it as an EF-1 strength with peak wind gusts around 90 mph. This increases our record-breaking total number of tornadoes in Oklahoma during the month of October to 31, which is 12 more tornadoes than we saw during all of Spring, which is when we usually experience the most severe weather and tornadoes on a yearly basis.

tornado storm report norman (KSWO)

tornadoes in october (KSWO)

Thankfully, rain was widespread as storms moved through, where many counties received measurable and much needed rainfall to put a dent in ongoing drought conditions. Some areas south of the Red River were able to get over an inch of rainfall, with most of Texoma seeing some form of measurable rainfall, especially in our eastern counties. Rainfall is much needed in Texoma as most of the region is under some form of dry or drought-level conditions.

rainfall totals texas (KSWO)

rainfall totals oklahoma (KSWO)

current drought (KSWO)

