Wreck occurs on 82nd and Newgate in Lawton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed this evening after a crash in Lawton.
It happened around 7:30 this evening along 82nd street.
There police said a driver was turning left onto Newgate, when a distracted driver rear ended them.
Airbags deployed in the distracted driver’s car.
Our photographer on the scene saw serious damage to the rear-ended car, though no one was hurt in the crash.
