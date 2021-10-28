Wreck occurs on 82nd and Newgate in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed this evening after a crash in Lawton.

It happened around 7:30 this evening along 82nd street.

There police said a driver was turning left onto Newgate, when a distracted driver rear ended them.

Airbags deployed in the distracted driver’s car.

Our photographer on the scene saw serious damage to the rear-ended car, though no one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.