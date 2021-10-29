7News First Alert Weather: Patchy frost possible tomorrow morning with a pleasant Halloween weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and relaxed winds will allow good radiational cooling to take place after sunset. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Washita, Caddo, Grady, Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche, Kiowa and Cotton counties for Saturday morning. Patchy frost could be possible as lows fall into the low-to-mid 30s. Be sure to bring in pets this evening and cover tender crops and vegetation to prevent damage.

On Saturday, lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the low -to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Trick-or-treating takes place Saturday evening for the City of Lawton where temperatures will range during the low-to-mid 60s between 6:00-9:00 pm.

A weak cold front will push through Texoma on Sunday bringing a slight cool-down during the afternoon with highs topping out around 70 degrees. Winds will shift to the northeast at 10-15 mph behind the front. Trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening can expect temperatures in the slightly cooler and in the upper 50s.

A well defined trough will push across much of the central and eastern United States bringing the coolest air mass of the season by Tuesday of next week where high temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s for several days. An increase in low-level moisture will bring scattered shower chances Tuesday through Friday of next week.

