Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Patchy frost possible tomorrow morning with a pleasant Halloween weekend ahead

Coolest air of the season arrives next week along with our next chance for rain
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and relaxed winds will allow good radiational cooling to take place after sunset. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Washita, Caddo, Grady, Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche, Kiowa and Cotton counties for Saturday morning. Patchy frost could be possible as lows fall into the low-to-mid 30s. Be sure to bring in pets this evening and cover tender crops and vegetation to prevent damage.

On Saturday, lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the low -to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Trick-or-treating takes place Saturday evening for the City of Lawton where temperatures will range during the low-to-mid 60s between 6:00-9:00 pm.

A weak cold front will push through Texoma on Sunday bringing a slight cool-down during the afternoon with highs topping out around 70 degrees. Winds will shift to the northeast at 10-15 mph behind the front. Trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening can expect temperatures in the slightly cooler and in the upper 50s.

A well defined trough will push across much of the central and eastern United States bringing the coolest air mass of the season by Tuesday of next week where high temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s for several days. An increase in low-level moisture will bring scattered shower chances Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to...
Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday
Maria Marroquin was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
SILVER ALERT: Lawton police looking for missing woman
John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.
Execution stays granted to two death row inmates

Latest News

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready to do their annual donation of surplus...
Wildlife Refuge donating more than 100 bison
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready to do their annual donation of surplus...
Wildlife Refuge donating more than 100 bison
Brady Blackburn of Marlow 4-H is our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Brady Blackburn
Stephanie Boss gives details on Cameron's teacher workshop event.
Cameron University to host teacher workshop