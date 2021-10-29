Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus Air Force Bases closes main gate

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The ramp to the main gate of Altus Air Force Base will be close on Nov. 1, off Veterans Drive.

The closure comes after City of Altus council members vote to close the gate indefinitely to ensure the safety and security of base personnel, families, assets and facilities.

The ramp currently is built as though people who do not intend to enter the base are unable to turn around and are forced to enter base.

According to Altus Air Force Base, 150 drivers, who did not intend to go to base, used the ramp last year.

Northbound traffic is being re-directed to the light at Veterans Drive and Falcon Road to turn right.

For additional information, contact the 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at 580-481-7700

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to...
Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday
John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.
Execution stays granted to two death row inmates
A tire with a mysterious liquid was left close to the entrance at a local dog park. The City of...
Lawton dog park incident raises concerns

Latest News

A beautiful Halloween weekend ahead
First Alert 7 Forecast
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, October 29th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 29th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, October 29th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 29th
As you’re out for Halloween weekend, you may notice some different colored pumpkins on doorsteps.
Not every pumpkin is orange; what teal and blue pumpkins mean