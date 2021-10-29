Altus Air Force Bases closes main gate

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The ramp to the main gate of Altus Air Force Base will be close on Nov. 1, off Veterans Drive.

The closure comes after City of Altus council members vote to close the gate indefinitely to ensure the safety and security of base personnel, families, assets and facilities.

The ramp currently is built as though people who do not intend to enter the base are unable to turn around and are forced to enter base.

According to Altus Air Force Base, 150 drivers, who did not intend to go to base, used the ramp last year.

Northbound traffic is being re-directed to the light at Veterans Drive and Falcon Road to turn right.

For additional information, contact the 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at 580-481-7700

