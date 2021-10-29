Cameron University to host teacher workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University (CU) is holding a workshop next week to help teachers get extra reading qualifications.

We’re joined by Stephanie Boss for more information on the event.

The CU Become a Reading Specialist Workshop will be this Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The Zoom meeting is free, and those interested can register online at Cameron’s website.

