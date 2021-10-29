Cameron University to host teacher workshop
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University (CU) is holding a workshop next week to help teachers get extra reading qualifications.
We’re joined by Stephanie Boss for more information on the event.
The CU Become a Reading Specialist Workshop will be this Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Zoom meeting is free, and those interested can register online at Cameron’s website.
