Cameron University to host teacher workshop

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University (CU) is holding a workshop next week to help teachers get extra reading qualifications.

We’re joined by Stephanie Boss for more information on the event.

The CU Become a Reading Specialist Workshop will be this Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The Zoom meeting is free, and those interested can register online at Cameron’s website.

