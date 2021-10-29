Community events for Halloween begin this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Events take place across Texoma for those wanting to celebrate Halloween.

Lawton, Duncan, Frederick and Elgin are doing Trick or Treating a little early this year, and it will begin on Saturday between 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Cache and Altus will be celebrating on the actual Halloween day this year, Cache trick or treating lasts between 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., while Altus is going on between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And to maximize candy profits this year, there are Trunk or Treat events going on, with some of them starting Friday.

The City of Lawton and Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Owens Recreation Center, 1405 SW 11th Street, with family games, food vendors and more.

Also in Lawton tomorrow, Cool it Heating and Air is holding their annual trunk or treat between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids can enjoy bounce houses, hot dogs, snow cones and candy.

Food donations for the Lawton Food Bank will also be accepted.

And in Altus, the Bark-tober Fall Festival is going on at Ruff Grooming and Boarding tomorrow, located on Falcon Road.

There will be a bounce house, hot dogs, games and a costume contest.

And between 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, on Cache road Square, there will be a C3 Car, Truck and Bike Show and Trunk or Treat.

There will also be prizes for best costume for kids and adults.

Registration to be in the car show is between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. that morning.

Legend Driven Honda will also be hosting their trunk or treat on Saturday between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It’ll be held at their dealership, located at 5002 Northwest Cache road, this event is also free to attend.

And later that day, the 4th Annual All team Trunk or treat will be going on between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Voodoo Hydro Supply and Garden Center, hosted by the Unpredictable Ladiez Social club located at 2802 Southwest Lee Boulevard.

