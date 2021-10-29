Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family trapped after house catches fire

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family was trapped in their back yard this morning, while their home was on fire.

The Lawton Fire Department arrived to the housefire around 4:30 Friday morning, on the 2100 block of Northwest Carroll Avenue.

When they showed up, they found occupants of the house had escaped, but were stuck behind chained gates in their back yard and were unable to move a safer distance while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was eventually put out, but the home and two cars in the driveway were damaged.

The Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating what sparked the fire, no injuries were reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to...
Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday
John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.
Execution stays granted to two death row inmates
A tire with a mysterious liquid was left close to the entrance at a local dog park. The City of...
Lawton dog park incident raises concerns

Latest News

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Haley Hollenbeck discusses trunk or treat event at Lawton First Baptist Church.
First Baptist hosts trunk or treat
Soldiers give demonstration on how to fold a flag to first graders.
First graders receive knowledge on importance of American flags
Soldiers give demonstration on how to fold a flag to first graders.
First graders receive knowledge on importance of American flags