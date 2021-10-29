Family trapped after house catches fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family was trapped in their back yard this morning, while their home was on fire.

The Lawton Fire Department arrived to the housefire around 4:30 Friday morning, on the 2100 block of Northwest Carroll Avenue.

When they showed up, they found occupants of the house had escaped, but were stuck behind chained gates in their back yard and were unable to move a safer distance while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was eventually put out, but the home and two cars in the driveway were damaged.

The Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating what sparked the fire, no injuries were reported at this time.

