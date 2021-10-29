First Alert Forecast | 10/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! Waking up this morning temperatures have fallen into the 40s for many. Winds are still high for overnight standards so there may be a bit of a wind-chill out there. The sun will rise at 7:52AM and we’ll see plenty of it today! Wind speeds will remain just below advisory criteria but thankfully the winds won’t be as bad today compared to yesterday. They’ll be out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low to mid 30s. With the strong winds and dry airmass overhead, elevated to near critical fire danger conditions are expected today.

With the clear skies, light winds and dry air overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30s across the majority of the area. It’s possible that some areas across northern counties could see isolated frost!

The upper-level system will move toward the east coast bringing us much lighter winds and pleasant temperatures over the weekend. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 70s for many with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Expect skies to be filled with plenty of sunshine. A weak but dry cold front will move in late Saturday/ early Sunday which will cool temperatures down, slightly. It’ll impact those in the northern part of the state more as it’ll give us a wind shift more than anything. So it’ll likely go unnoticed for many! Ample sunshine on Sunday with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Monday will be a tad bit cooler as cloud cover increases. Highs will drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. A wave of energy will move across north Texas on Monday, so a few showers may develop later in the night.

A reinforcement of cooler air will sink across the Southern Plains Monday night into Tuesday. As this happens, another wave of energy will move out of the Rockies and into the Plains. Additional rain chances and perhaps a few thunderstorms along the Red River will result Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re watching the trends very closely as upper-level thermal profiles suggest wintry precipitation (this across the northern part of the state Wednesday) but this could drop a bit further south (near I-40) Wednesday night/ Thursday as another reinforcing shot of colder air slides in behind the initial wave.

A freeze is possible as well by the later part of next week across parts of the area.

Have a good Friday, a great weekend and a safe Halloween!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

