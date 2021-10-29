Expert Connections
First Baptist hosts trunk or treat

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist of Lawton is hosting a trunk or treat event Saturday night.

The event is being held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Around 50 Halloween decorated trunks will be there for kids to treat from.

There will be bounce houses, food trucks, music and giveaways.

Those who attend will have to register for the giveaways, so interested residents should get there early.

“So we would love for you to come and join us Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., here at First Baptist Church Lawton,” Haley Hollenbeck, the children’s coordinator, said. “Just come have some fun, eat some awesome food, and fellowship with us. So we’d love to see you.”

The proceeds from the event will go to benefit the children’s program at the church.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

