First graders receive knowledge on importance of American flags

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Lawton first graders received knowledge on the American flag, thanks to MacArthur High School JROTC students.

The presentation explained the Pledge of Allegiance, flag etiquette, the meaning of the colors of the flag and gave a flag folding demonstration.

Each first grader also received a flag to commemorate the event.

Second Lieutenant Amaya Brown, the student commander, said the presentation was important, and it also helps the JROTC company.

“Honestly, I mean, it’s really impacting on use too, because most of these cadets that were here today are freshman,” she said. “So, they are new to the program, they are new to all of the curriculum that is in the program, and then being able to make a mark this early in the school year is really important to them.”

The student company enjoys using the presentations to help prepare for upcoming marching events, and to share their patriotic knowledge with a younger generation.

