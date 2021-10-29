Flowers released for victims of domestic violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Marie Detty New Directions held its final event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month Thursday night, Flowers on the Water.

The group invited the community out to Lake Helen to release flowers onto the water.

The flowers were in honor of those whose lost their lives to domestic violence.

Organizers said the ceremony was a key way to show the community the importance of honoring those who suffered.

“Oklahoma is actually the number one state in the United States for instances of domestic violence so it is very important that we honor those who have lost their lives and show just how important it is that we work hard to reduce that,” Shanti Hubbard, a domestic violence counselor said.

The ceremony used purple flowers, as purple is the color representing domestic violence awareness month.

