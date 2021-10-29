Lawton dog park incident raises concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A tire with a mysterious liquid was left close to the entrance at a local dog park.

The City of Lawton is now looking into it.

Russell Anderson with the Lawton Animal Welfare said he learned of the tire after he was tagged in a Facebook post.

He rushed to the Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade, but by the time he got there, it was gone.

Anderson believes the liquid was antifreeze, and said it could be harmful if it was consumed.

“It could kill them. It barely takes anything to kill an animal like that. Not only does it affect the dogs, and it looks like it’s kind of targeted for the dogs because it’s at the dog park, but we’re right next to a creek line. There’s coyotes, raccoons, and possums, all kinds of wildlife. Not to mention kids, if kids got in there and played in that and it got on their hands it could make them sick as well,” Anderson said.

Although the tire was already gone, Anderson did some investigating to make sure the coast was clear.

“I ended up going inside of the dog park, and I walked the entire pro because there’s several spots that you could put liquid there. I found nothing and then walked around the whole area. There were five different city entities yesterday all looking. It became a concern when we found something like that, " Anderson said.

This is the first incident like this he’s ever seen.

He says pet owners should always pay attention to what their pet may be eating or drinking.

“Because we’re around Halloween, sometimes you’ll find hotdogs with pills in them or something like that. Whether you’re down here or just out walking your dog on a lease, If you notice your dog is looking at something or some sort of food don’t let them eat it, don’t ever. If they’re drinking something make sure you double-check that because it’s their lives on the line we’re dealing with,” Anderson said.

Anderson said if you see something, say something. That’s how we can prevent situations like this from happening again.

“The biggest thing about the community dog park is this is ours, this is Lawton Fort Sill. We don’t stop anyone from coming down here. I’ve only closed this once or twice in the last 11-years, and that was for spraying and stuff like that,” Anderson said.

If this was malicious act, someone could be charged with animal abuse cruelty which is a felony and could face up to five years in prison.

