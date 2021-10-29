Expert Connections
Lawton fire crews called to Friday morning house fire

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in north Lawton Friday morning.

They were called out to the 2100 block of NW Carroll around 4:30.

In shots that we were able to capture live on Good Morning Texoma, you could see not only flames coming out of the roof but we could see them coming off a car as well.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

